Japan’s Nishimura: On the path towards coronavirus containment

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was back on the wires on Wednesday, noting that the country is on the path towards coronavirus containment.

He, however, added that “Japan has not reached the stage of promoting tourism.”

Earlier today, Nishimura said the government will look at the coronavirus data up until this day before lifting the State of Emergency in the remaining prefectures.

Market reaction

The above comments had little to no impact on the yen. The USD/JPY pair has wiped-out gains and trades negative near daily lows of 107.60 amid a mixed market mood, as the focus shifts to the FOMC minutes due later in the NA session.