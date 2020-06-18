Japan’s Nishimura: No change to idea of relaxing restrictions on travel across prefectures

Amid rising fears over the second-wave of coronavirus worldwide, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday, they stick to their idea of not relaxing restrictions on travel across prefectures.
The virus contact tracing app to be released on June 19, the Minister said.
USD/JPY keeps lows
USD/JPY holds the lower ground around 107.75 region, down 0.23% on a daily basis, as the market mood remains downbeat amid virus concerns and fresh US dollar weakness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces-back to 0.6850 amid poor Aussie jobs, PBOC rate cut
AUD/USD bounces-back to 0.6850, as the PBOC rate cut rescues the aussie bulls. Australia's May jobs report disappointed across all key indicators due to the coronavirus impact. Broad risk-aversion will continue to remain a drag.
USD/JPY drops back below 107.00, as risk sentiment sours
Amid souring risk sentiment and a broadly subdued US dollar, USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.00 at the Tokyo open. Coronavirus resurgence, losses in S&P 500 futures and likely upward revision to the Japanese economic assessment weighs on the spot.
S&P 500: Futures extend Wednesday’s losses below 3,100 amid virus woes
S&P 500 Futures drop to 3,082, down 0.80% on a day, as Tokyo opens for trading on Thursday. The derivation of the US equity benchmark portrays a two-day losing streak while taking rounds to the intraday low as we write.
Gold: Consolidates the recovery below $1730
Having faced resistance once again above the 1730 level, Gold (XAU/USD) is ranging in a $5 tight band so far this Thursday’s Asian trading. The XAU bulls are consolidating the recovery from Wednesday’s low of 1712.76.
WTI remains pressured below $38.00 following EIA inventory build
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $38.63. The energy benchmark prints consecutive second day of losses after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released higher than forecast stockpile numbers.