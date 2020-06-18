Japan’s Nishimura: No change to idea of relaxing restrictions on travel across prefectures

Amid rising fears over the second-wave of coronavirus worldwide, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday, they stick to their idea of not relaxing restrictions on travel across prefectures.

The virus contact tracing app to be released on June 19, the Minister said.

USD/JPY keeps lows

USD/JPY holds the lower ground around 107.75 region, down 0.23% on a daily basis, as the market mood remains downbeat amid virus concerns and fresh US dollar weakness.