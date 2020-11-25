Japan's Nishimura: Medical resources are becoming strained in various regions

Medical resources are becoming strained in various regions of Japan and stronger infection control measures are needed to avoid a new declaration of emergency, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Next three weeks are important in stopping the spread of COVID-19 infections," Nishimura further noted. "Rise in coronavirus infections at home and abroad naturally poses risk for consumption. "There is also a risk exports and output will decrease depending on coronavirus conditions overseas."

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair edged slightly lower after these remarks and was last seen trading flat on the day at 104.41.