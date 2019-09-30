Japan’s Nishimura: Japan to monitor sales tax hike impact, stands ready to act

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, commenting on the planned sales tax hike to 10% from 8% that takes effect this Tuesday, October 1st.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

After the consumption tax rate hike, I'll take the initiative to check the economic situation closely. Will take additional economic measures flexibly, if necessary.

The Yen remains unfazed by the above statements, leaving USD/JPY in a phase of consolidation below the 108 handle, in the wake of the renewed US-China trade jitters.