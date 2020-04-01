Japan’s Nishimura: Govt to hold experts' meeting on coronavirus pandemic Wednesday

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday, the government is likely to hold experts' meeting on coronavirus today to get an update on the latest developments on the infection.

He Japan was not yet at a stage to declare a state of emergency, downplaying speculation a lockdown of Tokyo could be announced any time soon.

USD/JPY remains below 108.00

USD/JPY stalled its rebound just shy of 108.00 and now consolidates around 107.70 amid fresh dollar weakness, negative Japanese stocks and S&P 500 futures.