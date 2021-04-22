Japanese Economy Minister Yasuhisa Nishimura crossed wires, via Kyodo News, while boosting chatters over the return of the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led emergency in the Asian major.
“The Japanese government plans to put Tokyo and three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo under a state of emergency from Sunday to May 11, covering the country's upcoming string of holidays, in an attempt to curb surging COVID-19 infections with stricter measures,” per the top diplomat.
“Businesses serving alcohol will be asked to close. Big sporting events to be held with no spectators present,” added Nishimura.
Market reaction...
As traders await the official announcement of the news, S&P 500 Futures await fresh clues to extend Wall Street’s losses, backed by US President Joe Biden’s proposal for the capital gains tax hike. That said, USD/JPY remains pressured around 108.00 during the early Friday after refreshing the seven-week low the previous day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely
Resurgent demand for the greenback put EUR/USD under pressure, although the pair holds above the weekly low. ECB’s cautious stance put some pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
Gold: Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure
On a day where stocks have fallen and the US dollar has risen, the precious metals are under pressure again. The negative correlation between the S&P 500 and DXY is compelling and should be noted.
Binance could be in trouble as European regulators are examining the exchange
Binance is reportedly under scrutiny for offering stock trading through cryptocurrencies even though other exchanges have done it before through the same platform, CM-Equity.
Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver
As top officials around the world convene this week for a “climate summit,” President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the most radical expansion of government’s role in the economy since FDR’s New Deal.