Japan’s Nishimura: Expansion of state of emergency to have huge economic impact in short-term

The expansion of the state of emergency to the whole nation will have a huge economic impact in the short term, said Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday.

He further said that it’s important to make cash payouts swiftly.

USD/JPY reaction

The above comments fail to have any impact on the spot, as it continues to remain at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics, with the improved market mood weighing on safe-haven demand for the buck.

At the press time, USD/JPY trades at 107.70, down 0.23% so far.