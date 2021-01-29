Japan’s Nishimura: Employment conditions are still in a weak condition overall

At a daily news briefing on Friday, the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura commented on the coronavirus situation and employment condition in the country.

Key quotes

“Coronavirus infection clusters in restaurants are decreasing.”

“Employment conditions are still in a weak condition overall.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY refreshes monthly highs above 104.50 amid broad-based US dollar strength, as the sentiment remains sour due to Novavax vaccine news and US-China tensions.