Japan’s Nishimura confirms extension of state of emergency until March 7

Ahead of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s press conference, the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the government seeking an extension to the state of emergency.

He confirmed that the government would extend the state of emergency until March 7.

The extension would apply to ten prefectures, being Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu, and Fukuoka.

Market reaction

USD/JPY trades flat just below the 105 level heading into the European open.