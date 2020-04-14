Japan’s Nishimura: Aim to make cash payouts to be delivered to people in need due to coronavirus within May

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to make cash handouts to be delivered to people in need due to the coronavirus outbreak within next month.

He added that he wants to make utmost effort to help small, mid-sized companies stay in business.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY is losing ground despite a rise in the S&P 500 futures and Asian equities, as it hovers around 107.65, down 0.10% so far. The renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board seems to be the latest catalyst.