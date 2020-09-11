Japan's new Prime Minister (PM) should focus on combating coronavirus, building a digital economy, and creating employment; a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 30 analysts showed Japan's economy is expected to contract 6.0% this fiscal year, the biggest contraction since comparable data became available in 1994 and worse than the 5.6% fall projected last month.

37 economists said the new government should focus on combating pandemic while 28 wanted the government to digitalize society and firms.

Nearly two-thirds of the economists said that the Bank of Japan's next course of action would be to expand its stimulus.