Japan’s Motegi: Will meet USTR Lighthizer this week

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, noting that he would meet the US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer timed with the US official's visit to Japan for the Group of 20 leaders' summit later this week.

Motegi, however, said that he would announce details including the date and location of the talks once they were set.

His comments come after the Bloomberg report that the US President Trump is said to have privately mused ending the post-war defense pact with Japan.