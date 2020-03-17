Japan’s Motegi: Will discuss international cooperation to prevent coronavirus infection at G7 call

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi said on Tuesday, he wants to discuss international cooperation to prevent coronavirus infection at G7 foreign ministers call.

“We need to set up international cooperation system in a case similar virus infection happens like Diamond princess cruise ship,” he said.

USD/JPY re-takes 107.00

The bulls have regained control in the European session, taking USD/JPY back at 107.00, as the European equities rebound at open.