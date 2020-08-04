Japan’s Motegi: To visit Britain from Aug 5-7 to discuss free trade deal

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi said in a statement on Tuesday, he will visit Britain from Aug 5-7 to discuss bilateral free trade deal.

Additional comments

“Trip will be first for the Japanese minister since coronavirus outbreak.”

“To discuss bilateral free trade deal with British Trade Minister Truss for the early conclusion.”

“To discuss issues left unresolved in working-level negotiations for a bilateral trade deal.”

Market reaction

The yen is unperturbed by the above comments, as USD/JPY keeps gains above 106.00 on the back of positive Asian equities. The spot, currently, trades 0.17% higher at 106.11.