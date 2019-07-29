Japan’s Motegi: To have ministerial-level talks with the USTR Lighthizer on August 1-2 in Washington

Japanese Economy Minister Motegi was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, announcing that he will have ministerial-level talks with the US Trade Representative (USTR) Lighthizer on August 1-2 in Washington D.C.

Ahead of the BOJ meeting and US-China trade talks, markets trade with caution so far this Monday, keeping the upside attempts in the USD/JPY pair capped near 108.70 region.