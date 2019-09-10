Japan’s Motegi: Need to carefully watch business spending especially by manufacturers going forward

Japanese Economy Minister Motegi was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Japan needs to carefully watch business spending especially by manufacturers going forward.

He added that revised GDP data showed private consumption and capital expenditure contributed positively to domestic demand.

The Japanese currency is offered little respite on the above comments, as USD/JPY holds early gains near 107.50 levels after the US President Trump confirmed the restart of the US-China trade talks next week.