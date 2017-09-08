Japan’s Motegi: Must look at several indicators, not just CPI, to judge whether Japan out of deflation

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on fiscal discipline and economic growth.

Key Headlines:

Will do utmost to help the government achieve its fiscal discipline target of returning to a primary surplus in fiscal 2020

Wanted to return to a primary surplus while simultaneously lowering the ratio of outstanding debt to gross domestic product

Placed equal priority on fiscal discipline and economic growth

Policymakers needed to look at several economic indicators to judge whether Japan is out of deflation and could not focus solely on the consumer price index