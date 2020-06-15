Japan’s Motegi: Govt hasn't decided to ease entry ban

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denied reports that his government was considering easing of border controls, which were imposed to contain the coronavirus spread.

Key quotes

“The government is examining ways to ease entry bans, taking into consideration various factors comprehensively, and would ease restrictions in stages if it decided to do so.”

“Agreed with his counterparts from Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to discuss the possibility of re-allowing travel to those who need it.”

This comes after the Yomiuri daily reported last week that the Japanese government is planning to restart partial business travel from four countries on a daily basis, as early as this summer. The four countries include New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand and Australia.

However, with the fears over the second wave of the virus intensifying across the US, Japan and China, it remains to be seen how the government will deal with it.

USD/JPY holds the lower ground

USD/JPY meanders near daily lows of 107.14, as the risk-off trading in the Asian stocks and S&P 500 futures boost the demand for the safe-have yen. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid a sell-off in the Treasury yields also adds to the downside in the spot.