Japan’s Motegi: Expect economic recovery to continue despite some weakness

Japanese Economy Minister Motegi is out on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking about the economic situation.

Key Headlines:

Economy is continuing gradual recovery.

Expecting recovery to continue despite some weakness.

On the above comments, the USD/JPY pair holds the upside near 108.15 region, up +0.30% on the day.

His comments follow the monthly economic assessment report published by the Japanese Cabinet Office. The Japanese government maintained the economic assessment for the month of July.