Japan’s Motegi: Aim is to reach broad agreement in talks with UK on Friday

Ahead of the trade talks with the UK scheduled later on Friday, Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi said that the aim is to reach a 'broad agreement' with the British Trade Minister Truss.

Separately, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso spoke on the sales tax hike, noting that it would be one option to conduct the country’s spending, revenue reform.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that he agrees with Prime Minister (PM) Abe on no need to raise the sales tax for 10 years.

Suga added that he still believes in prioritizing economic revitalization as fixing the fiscal health otherwise is impossible.

Related reads