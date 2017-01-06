Japan's military begins major drill with US carriers watching North Korea - RTRS

Japan's military said in a release on Thursday, Japan's navy and air force began a three-day military exercise with two US aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan, in an effort to pressurize North Korea to halt an accelerating ballistic missile program, Reuters reports.

Key Points via Reuters:

Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force has sent two ships, including one of its four helicopter carriers, the Hyuga, to join the US carriers, the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson, and their eight escort ships

A Japanese military spokesman said, “It's the first time we have exercised with two carriers. It's a major exercise for us."