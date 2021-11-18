Japan’s Matsuno: Will continue to urge oil-producing countries to increase output

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno acknowledges the report on oil reserve release requests from the US.
“Refrain from commenting on specific talks between the US and Japan.”
“Will continue to watch the effect of soaring oil prices on Japan’s economy and urge oil-producing countries to increase output.”
“No comment on current forex levels, continue to pay attention to the forex market as currency stability is important.”
- China: Working on release of crude oil reserves
- WTI Price Analysis: Bears flirt with six-week low around $77.50
