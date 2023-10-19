Japan’s Matsuno: Concerned about possible negative impact to economy, households from higher oil prices

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, he is “concerned about the possible negative impact to economy, households from higher oil prices.”
Further comments
PM Kishida did not discuss issue of oil market stability in recent call with Saudi Crown Prince
Expect oil producing countries to continue to work towards stability in global market.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is keeping its range below 150.00 on the above comments, marginally lower on the day.
