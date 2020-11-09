Japan’s manufacturers least pessimistic since February – Reuters Tankan Survey

The sentiment amongst the Japanese manufacturing and services firms remained least pessimistic since February this year, indicating that the post-pandemic economic recovery is gathering pace, according to the latest monthly Reuters Tankan survey, released on Monday

Key findings

“The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers showed a marked improvement in November, rising to minus 13 from minus 26 in the previous month. But the index remained in negative territory for a 16th straight month.”

“The service-sector index was also minus 13, up from minus 16 in October, with sentiment among wholesalers weighing on broad business confidence.”

“Manufacturers’ sentiment was seen recovering further to minus 8 in February, while that of service-sector firms was expected to remain unchanged at minus 13.”

