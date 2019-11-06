The latest Reuters Tankan survey of the Japanese manufacturers showed on Thursday that the country’s Manufacturers Index fell further to -9 in November versus a -5-figure booked in October.

Meanwhile, the Non-Manufacturers Index hit the weakest since March 2013, seen lower at +12 Ii Nov vs. +25 last.

Further, the Nov Non-Manufacturers Index hits the lowest since Oct 2016.

Meanwhile, the monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely watched Tankan quarterly survey, found manufacturers' pessimism is expected to ease a bit over the coming three months, and service-sector morale was seen deteriorating further.

The weak Japanese manufacturing sector survey had little to no impact on the Japanese yen, as it remains mainly influenced by the US-China trade developments induced risk sentiment. At the press time, USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 108.95, attempting a tepid recovery amid the latest trade-positive headlines.