Japan’s LDP set to hold leadership vote on September 14 – Jiji

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) announced on Monday, it decided to hold leadership vote on September 14, Jiji reports.

According to the latest opinion polls, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba leads the race to be the next Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is the second-most favorite in the leadership race.

PM Abe announced his resignation on Friday due to health issues after serving the country in his position for eight years.

Market reaction

Some confirmation on the Japanese pollical scenario combined with the upbeat market mood adds to the bounce in USD/JPY above 105.50.

At the press time, the spot rises to 105.70, up 0.30% on the day.