Japan’s LDP Official: Want to map out the third extra budget on November 27

The Japanese government wants to roll out the third additional budget on November 27, Reuters reports, citing a senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official on Wednesday.

Key quotes

“Want to map out the third extra budget on November 27.”

“The third extra budget for economic steps may need to be more than JPY10-15 trillion.”

“The third extra budget for economic steps must be quite big.”

On Tuesday, an unnamed LDP official called for JPY15 trillion spending over the next five years to provide for infrastructure and disaster relief.

Market reaction

Amid a bounce in the US dollar across the board, USD/JPY jumped to near 105.30 regoin.

The spot was last seen trading at 105.28, almost unchanged on the day.