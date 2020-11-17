Japan’s LDP lawmaker: May need extra budget of up to JPY40 trillion – Jiji

Japan’s third extra budget may need to be "around 30 trillion to 40 trillion yen" ($285 billion to $380 billion), Jiji news agency reported, citing a senior lawmaker for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Last week, a senior LDP official said that the Japanese government wants to roll out the third additional budget on November 27.

The government already announced U$2.2 trillion across two stimulus packages to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including cash payments to households and small business loans.

Market reaction

USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 104.50, as the sentiment remains mixed amid vaccine hopes and rising coronavirus cases in the US.