Japan’s LDP confirms September 14 leadership vote at 0500 GMT

Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) confirmed on Wednesday, the September 14 leadership vote will be held at 0500 GMT.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that the election date has been set to September 14, as cited by an LDP official.

The three candidates for the election are Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga), LDP Policy Chief Fumio Kishida and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

This comes after Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe abruptly from his position due to worsening health issues.

USD/JPY better bid above 106.00

USD/JPY trades better bid but struggles to extend the gains beyond 106.00, as the US dollar rebound appears to stall ahead of the US ADP release. At the press time, the spot gains 0.08% to trade at 106.03.