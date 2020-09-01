Japan’s Kono: Still undecided on run for ruling party leadership

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono said on Tuesday he is still undecided on whether he wants to contest for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to succeed Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe as leader, per Reuters.

Kono said: "I am consulting with friends on what to do,”

He did not say when he intended to make a decision.

