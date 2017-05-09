Japan’s Kishida: Japan must proceed with sales tax hike - RTRS

Japan’s ruling party’s, Liberal Democratic Party, Policy Chief Fumio Kishida, crossed the wires via Reuters on Tuesday, urging Japan to proceed with the sales tax hike scheduled for 2019.

Key Quotes:

“It’s an imminent task” for Japan to make its social welfare system more sustainable and improve its fiscal health

“Japan must ensure it proceeds steadily” with the scheduled sales tax hike so it can meet the government’s goal of balancing the budget in the fiscal year ending in March 2021