Japan's Kishida: Coronavirus countermeasures will be administration's top priority

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that he will do the utmost to be able to carry out his duty as the prime minister, as reported by Reuters.

"My administration will make coronavirus countermeasures our top priority," Kishida added and said that they will aim to create a society that will be promoting diversity.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair showed little to no reaction to these comments and was last seen trading at 111.08, gaining 0.05% on a daily basis.

Additional takeaways

"Will swiftly compile the economic package."

"Will swiftly make new economic policy to help those in need following the coronavirus pandemic."

"Will create a panel to come up with steps for the post-pandemic era."

"Will take drastic measures to boost the income of frontline workers."

"Want to consider cash payouts targetted to those hardest hit by the pandemic."

"Want to decide on how much cash payouts we will pay after consultation with ruling party."