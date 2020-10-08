Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga is expected to call a general election either at the beginning of 2021 or after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics end in early September, key political strategist and election planner Hiroshi Miura told Bloomberg reporters earlier this week.

Key quotes

“The options are January, February or after August. Either way, I think he’ll win.”

“Holding an election just ahead of, or during, a massive event like the Tokyo Olympics could cause an undesirable vacuum in management.”

Market reaction

There is no reaction on the yen on the above headlines, as USD/JPY continues to trade listless around 106.00 despite the market optimism surrounding the US stimulus.