Japan’s Kato: To tighten border measures on arrivals from the UK

The government will tighten border restrictions on arrival from the UK, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said while speaking at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Additional details

“Japan will ban new entry of non-Japanese from the UK beginning Thursday.”

“Japanese entries from the UK will be asked to self-quarantine for 14-days.”

USD/JPY eases to 103.50

USD/JPY is off the highs, defending the 103.50 level amid broad-based US dollar retreat after President Donald Trump obstructed the covid relief bill, calling it a disgrace.