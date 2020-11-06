Japan’s Kato: Stock prices are decided by the market

“Stock prices are decided by the market,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said while responding to media after the Nikkei closed at a 19-year high on Friday.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Taro Aso said that monetary policy decision is totally up to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), adding that the central bank's ETF purchases are part of its monetary policy actions and not to directly prop up stock prices.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is holding the lower ground near eight-month lows of 103.36, fuelling concerns for the Japanese policymakers.