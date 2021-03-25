Japan’s Kato: Government through Beijing embassy strongly criticized North Korean actions

Condemning the latest report about North Korea firing missiles in early Asia, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that his government through the Beijing embassy strongly criticized North Korean actions.

Additional comments

No reports of damages from North Korean missile. North Korean actions threaten peace and safety in Japan and the region. Impact from Suez Canal disruption unclear, continuing to gather information.

Various responses are flowing in after Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga confirmed that the North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday.

Although markets have shrugged off the North Korea, as the focus remains on the covid vaccine and US stimulus updates.