Japan's industrial output to stage a modest rebound in July - Reuters poll

The results of the latest Reuters poll of 15 economists showed that the Japanese industrial output is likely to bounce modestly in July amid looming US-China trade spat.

Key Findings:

“Industrial output likely rose 0.3% in July from the previous month. That would follow a 3.3% drop in June, as companies feel the pinch from weakening exports mainly to Asia.

Separate data is expected to show retail sales likely fell 0.8% in July from a year earlier, reflecting recent weakness in household sentiment.

Japan’s economy grew an annualised 1.8% in April-June, but analysts expect growth to sputter this year unless global demand rebounds quickly enough to offset an expected dip in consumption after a sales tax increase in October.”