Japan’s Hayashi: Want to see widespread wage rises across the economy

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday, he “will want to see widespread wage rises across the economy.
Additional quotes
Important for wage hikes to spread to mid-sized, small companies.
Seeing strong momentum for wage hikes.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is holding the latest downswing led by the Japanese wage hike outcome, falling 0.17% on the day at 147.42, at the press time.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.14%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.17%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
