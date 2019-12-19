Japan’s Hamada: BOJ must avoid situation where interest rates become too low

Reuters reports the latest comments delivered by Koichi Hamada, a professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and a key economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy.

Key Quotes:

BOJ must avoid situation where interest rates become too low, do more harm than good to economy.

negative rates hurt health of financial institutions, particularly smaller ones.

The government and the Bank of Japan must coordinate fiscal, monetary policies to boost real, nominal interest rates.