Japan’s Govt Spokesman: Not considering third extra budget in detail yet

The Japanese government is not considering a third extra budget in detail yet, the spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The spokesman, however, said that they won't hesitate to take steps to help the economy.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he would push for "budgetary steps" to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its key monetary policy settings while downgrading growth and price forecasts at its October policy review meeting.

Market reaction

The yen continues to draw bids amid persisting coronavirus fears-led risk-aversion, as USD/JPY drops 0.14% to 104.45, at the time of writing.