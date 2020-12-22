Japan’s Govt maintains economic assessment in Dec, cuts view on private consumption

In its December economic report, the Japanese government maintained its overall assessment of the economy while downgrading its view on private consumption.

Additional takeaways

“Keeps overall economic view unchanged in Dec economic report from the previous month.“

“Economy in severe condition due to coronavirus but is showing signs of picking up.”

“Cuts view on private consumption for 1st time in three months.”

“Raises assessment of exports, output, corporate profits, bankruptcies.”

USD/JPY reaction

The Japanese yen pays a little heed to the above findings, as USD/JPY holds its range around 103.40, up 0.13% on a daily basis.