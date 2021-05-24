Japan’s government won’t compile extra budget – MNI

“The lack of a supplementary budget in the current Diet session ending on June 16 will prevent the supply and demand conditions in the bond market from worsening,” MNI reports, citing some Japanese government sources.
Key takeaways
“The decision could create an environment for the Bank of Japan to consider reducing the scale of its purchases of Japanese government bonds, but an imminent reduction of bond buying is unlikely.”
“The government and ruling coalition have decided not to compile a supplementary budget this fiscal year in the current Diet session.”
“The government can cope with developments of economic conditions through reserve funds totaling JPY4 trillion unless the infection surges.”
Earlier today, Yomiuri newspaper reported that the government is considering extending virus emergency in Tokyo and eight other areas beyond May 31st deadline.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is trading listlessly so far this Monday, hovering just below 109.00 amid a lack of strong catalysts and a broadly firmer US dollar.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday's Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK's easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
