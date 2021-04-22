Japan’s government ups view on capital spending, sees weakness in economy

In its April economic assessment report, the Japanese government reiterated that the economy is showing some weakness from the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional takeaways

“Japan raised its view on capital spending for the third time this year.”

“A reason why it was upgraded is that machinery investment has been improving since the latter half of last year.”

“The government lowered its view on public spending, saying it firmly remained at a high level.”

This comes ahead of the government’s announcement of the third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures this week.

Market reaction

USD/JPY remains on the defensive around 108.00, tracking the rebound in the US dollar and the Treasury yields.