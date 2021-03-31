Japan’s Government Official: High probability that January-March output will show positive growth

“High probability that January-March output will show positive growth,” a Japanese government official said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Lifting of state of emergency in March and the recent rise in coronavirus infections not reflected in output index.”

“February car output hit by parts, semiconductor shortage after earthquake off the coast of Fukushima. “

“Impact of fire at Renesas chip-making plant not reflected in output forecasts.“

USD/JPY firmer above 110.50

USD/JPY trades with moderate gains so far this Wednesday, courtesy of the Japanese fiscal year-end flows and broad-based US dollar strength.

The spot was last seen trading at 110.61, adding 0.26% on the day.