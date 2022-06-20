In its June economic assessment report, the Japanese government maintained its overall view of the economy but cut its outlook on output.
Key takeaways
Japan's government cut view on factory output for the first time in seven months.
The government said a pickup in output appeared to be stalling.
Raised its assessment of imports from the previous month, saying they had stopped falling as the sharp decline in shipments from China appeared to be slowing.
Gave a more favourable view of housing investment on an improvement in rental housing construction.
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde's testimony
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0500, helped by notable US dollar supply in early Europe. The risk tone recovers despite the growing recession and fragmentation fears. The euro erased early losses led by the French election outcome. Lagarde eyed amid light trading.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2250
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2200, having stalled its rebound near 1.2250. The US dollar weakness offers support to the pair amid better risk sentiment. All eyes remain on UK inflation amid an inevitable recession.
Gold Price dribbles around $1,850 with eyes on Fed’s Powell, US PMIs
Gold Price (XAUUSD) pares the biggest weekly fall in six as the US dollar retreats on the Juneteenth holiday. The bright metal prints mild gains around $1,845 heading into Monday’s European session.
How to profitably trade the next Dogecoin price move?
Dogecoin price seems to be picking up steam as it hovers above a significant support floor, suggesting the possibility of recovery. The said barrier is an inflection point and could make-or-break the situation for DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!