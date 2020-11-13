Japan’s GDP to rebound in July-Sept quarter, not out of the woods yet – Bloomberg survey

According to the latest survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, the Japanese economy is expected to rebound in the July-September quarter. However, business investment is likely to remain weak and could slow the recovery momentum in the coming quarters.

Key findings

“Economists see gross domestic product jumping at an annualized pace of 18.9% in the three months through September, helped by improved trade with the U.S. and China, a comeback for the auto industry and the biggest increase in household spending since the start of the millennium.”

“That would be the biggest growth spurt since 1968, leaving the economy a little less than halfway back to its pre-pandemic size.”

“Economists estimate capital spending fell 2.9% on a non-annualized basis from the April-June period, when it slid 4.7%. Investment is seen turning only slightly positive this quarter.”

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.00