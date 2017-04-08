Japan's GDP seen expanding for 6th straight quarter – Reuters Poll

Japan's GDP seen expanding for 6th straight quarter – Reuters PollBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest Reuters poll, Japan's economy is expected to expand for a sixth straight quarter in April-June. The upbeat growth momentum seen in the Japanese economy is mainly on the back of stronger domestic demand.
Key Findings from the survey:
Reuters survey 20 analysts
“Gross domestic product (GDP) was seen expanding at an annualized rate of 2.5% in the second quarter, a rate last posted in January-March 2016, while the last six straight quarter run of growth was January-March 2005 through April-June 2006.
The anticipated 2.5 percent expansion would translate to 0.6 percent on quarter-on-quarter growth after a revised 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter this year.
Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 percent of GDP, likely grew 0.5 percent in the second quarter, after a 0.3 percent gain in the January-March period.
External demand - or exports minus imports - was thought likely to shave 0.3 percentage point off growth.
Capital spending was expected to show a rise of 1.2 percent in the second quarter after increasing 0.6 percent the previous quarter.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.