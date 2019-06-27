Reuters reports the key comments delivered by the Japanese Foreign Minister Kono, as he says that “we are very concerned about a no-deal Brexit”.
Key Quotes:
Car industry, if there's a no deal Brexit and if they have to go through actual customs inspections physically, those operations may not be able to continue.
We are very concerned about a no-deal Brexit.
No-deal would have a very negative impact on Japanese firms in the UK.
Hopes whoever becomes the UK PM will consider foreign firms operating in Britain.
TPP has no geographic boundaries, Japan would be happy to negotiate new trade deal with UK after Brexit.
Some companies have already started to move their operations out of the UK to other places in Europe
We have been asking the UK govt to tell Japanese firms what they should expect from Brexit
We do not want a no-deal Brexit
It could be that Japanese investment leaves the UK, less investment.
Does not think free-trade deal with Japan can be negotiated before Oct. 31 Brexit date
There will be some kind of gap between Brexit and when new trade deal could be ratified.
There will be a gap when we have to return to WTO rules.
Any disruption in Middle East would have a bad effect on the global economy, asking everyone concerned to stay calm.
We need to work together to sustain liberal economic order.
