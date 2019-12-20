Japan’s factory output likely dropped in November amid trade war - Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll showed that the Japanese industrial production is likely to have dropped for the second consecutive month in November amid dwindling global demand, courtesy US-China trade war.

Key Findings:

“Industrial output is expected to have fallen 1.4% in November from the previous month, which would follow a hefty 4.5% drop in October.

Retail sales likely fell 1.7% in November from a year ago

The poll also forecast the jobless rate at 2.4% in November, unchanged from the previous month.”