Japan's exports to US rise for tenth month in a row

Japan's exports or outbound shipments to the United States rose rose 8.4% in the year to July, the official data released earlier today showed.

It marked the tenth straight month of exports growth to the United States, following a 4.9% increase in June, according to Reuters.

While exports rose by 8.4%, the nation's imports from the US grew 3.5% in July. As a result, Japan's trade surplus with the world's largest economy rose by 15.6% from a year earlier to JPY 579.4 billion.

The sustained rise in Japanese exports to the US may draw President Trump's ire. The US and Japan are expected to reach reach a broad trade deal by September, before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a report by The Diplomat.